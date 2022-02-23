Home/World News/ Ukraine-Russia crisis LIVE updates: Blasts heard near Kyiv-controlled Shchastya and breakaway region of Luhansk
Ukraine-Russia crisis LIVE updates: Blasts heard near Kyiv-controlled Shchastya and breakaway region of Luhansk
Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE updates: The US, UK and Canada have taken the lead in announcing sanctions against Russia in the wake of Vladimir Putin announcing Moscow's recognition of Ukraine's separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as ‘independent nations.’
World governments have started announcing sanctions against Russia after President Vladimir Putin, on Monday, announced recognition of Ukraine’s separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as ‘independent’ countries. The United States, United Kingdom and Canada have taken the lead in slapping sanctions against Moscow.
Meanwhile, an Air India flight, carrying around 240 Indian nationals, landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport late last night, after taking off from the eastern European nation’s capital Kyiv.
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 23, 2022 06:57 AM IST
Explosions heard on Ukraine's frontline
Blasts heard near Ukraine-controlled Shchastya and the self-proclaimed Republic of Luhansk, reports AFP.
Feb 23, 2022 06:12 AM IST
Indian students' relieved' after arriving in Delhi from Ukraine
#WATCH | "The situation is peaceful right now but the tension seems to be building up, feeling good after returning home," said Shivam Chaudhary who is pursuing MBBS in Ukraine said at Delhi airport pic.twitter.com/Vsj31sSTzi
President Joe Biden would achieve that by expanding the list of goods that require US licenses before suppliers can ship them to Russia, and his administration would then deny those licenses, the people said.
Pentagon said it would reposition 800 troops in an infantry battalion task force from Italy to the Baltic region and up to eight F-35 Strike fighter jets from Germany to "several operating locations along NATO's eastern flank."
At the UNSC meet on Ukraine crisis, Kenya underlined the need to live with those borders, even when they were arbitrarily carved out without their consent, and even when political borders did not overlap with cultural borders
The United States will announce potentially severe new sanctions and export controls against Russia on Tuesday in response to Moscow's decision to recognize two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent and send troops there.
“We think this is, yes, the beginning of an invasion, Russia’s latest invasion into Ukraine, and you’re already seeing the beginning of our response that we said will be swift and severe,” deputy national security advisor Jonathan Finer told CNN.
Updated on Feb 22, 2022 10:28 PM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi