Ukraine-Russia crisis LIVE updates: Blasts heard near Kyiv-controlled Shchastya and breakaway region of Luhansk

World governments have started announcing sanctions against Russia after President Vladimir Putin, on Monday, announced recognition of Ukraine’s separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as ‘independent’ countries. The United States, United Kingdom and Canada have taken the lead in slapping sanctions against Moscow.

Meanwhile, an Air India flight, carrying around 240 Indian nationals, landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport late last night, after taking off from the eastern European nation’s capital Kyiv.