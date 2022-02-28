Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Russia-Ukraine: Russian ruble drops 30%, rush for US dollars after sanction
The ruble was indicated to be down 27 percent at 114.33 per dollar in offshore trading, according to Bloomberg News.
Russia's ruble plunged nearly 30 percent against the dollar.(AP)
Updated on Feb 28, 2022 10:10 AM IST
AFP |

Russia's ruble plunged nearly 30 percent against the dollar Monday after world powers imposed fresh, harsher sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. The ruble was indicated to be down 27 percent at 114.33 per dollar in offshore trading, according to Bloomberg News.

The United States and European Union said they would exclude some Russian banks from the international bank payments system SWIFT and personally targeted Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. They also banned all transactions with Russia's central bank.

Meanwhile, the G7 nations -- Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States -- warned they would "take further steps" to add to the sanctions already announced if Russia did not cease its operation.

 

