Russia-Ukraine: Trump says 'Taiwan is next' as 'Xi is watching with glee'

Former US President Donald Trump has said Taiwan will be invaded by China next as 'President Xi is watching with glee' the developments of the Russia-Ukraine front. Speaking exclusively to Fox Business, Donald Trump said China is watching how stupid the United States is and "of course, they (China) are going to do it (invade Taiwan)".

"President Xi happens to be a man with a high intelligence level, and he looks at what happened in Afghanistan … He saw the way that we left Afghanistan … left American citizens there – is still trying to get out – he sees that, and this is his opportunity to do what he wants to do," Trump said, stepping up his attack on US President Joe Biden.

Ukraine has put up a very good fight against Russia, far better than most people thought possible, Trump said reiterating that Putin would have never done this to him (Trump).

"Many people are dying, and we're allowing this to happen. It would have never happened [if I was still president]. It should have never happened. Putin never would have done it with me. I can tell you that," Trump said claiming that he gave Ukraine the anti-tank missiles while Biden gave little and Obama gave them blankets.

Earlier, Trump had drawn the ire of a section of Republicans after he had praised Putin. Now, he has shifted the gear and is avoiding any direct praise or criticism of Putin.

In his recent interview, he praised Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and said he (Trump) got to see an early version of Zelensky's wartime heroism when Zelensky denied Trump was pressuring him. "And I was very impressed by him. I've told that to a lot of people. I was very impressed. He told the truth, but it could have been better for him or easier not to do that," Trump said.