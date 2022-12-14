Home / World News / Blasts heard in Ukraine's capital Kyiv: Mayor

Blasts heard in Ukraine's capital Kyiv: Mayor

Updated on Dec 14, 2022 03:51 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Oleksiy Kuleba, the governor of the Kyiv's region, said that air defence systems were at work.

Russia-Ukraine War: A view of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv during a partial blackout.(AFP)
Russia-Ukraine War: A view of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv during a partial blackout.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Explosions were heard in the early hours of Wednesday in the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv, Reuters reported, however, there was no immediate official confirmation of the blasts.

The emergency services' maps showed the capital and the region surrounding it have been under air raid siren alerts for about 20 minutes before the blasts, the report said.

Oleksiy Kuleba, the governor of the Kyiv's region, said that air defence systems were at work. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that blasts hit the city's central Shevchenkivskyi district early on Wednesday.

"Emergency services dispatched," Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. "Details later".

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis
