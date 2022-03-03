Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Russian troops have taken over the streets of Kherson, says mayor

Russia-Ukraine crisis live: The second-largest city of Kharkiv is witnessing bombardment even as the Kremlin faces increasing isolation on the world stage. According to reports, Russian troops have seized Ukraine's Kherson, a strategically important city.

With Russia refusing to budge despite global pressure, the UN General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly adopted a resolution that "demands" Russia "immediately" withdraw from Ukraine, in a powerful rebuke of Moscow's invasion by a vast majority of the world's nations.

The United Nations human rights office said on Wednesday that it confirmed 227 civilians had been killed and 525 injured in Ukraine through midnight on Monday following Russia's invasion of its neighbour.

The biggest attack on a European state since 1945 has caused over 870,000 people to flee, a barrage of sanctions against Russia, and stoked fears of wider conflict in the West unthought-of for decades.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor on Wednesday said he would immediately open an investigation into possible war crimes committed in Ukraine, following requests to do so by an unprecedented number of the court's member states.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired another high-level meeting on Wednesday on the crisis that had arisen due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The PM has been discussing with top officials of the government about the safe evacuation of stranded Indians from war-torn Ukraine.