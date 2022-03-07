Russia-Ukraine war: Round 3 of talks, Zelenskyy's 'no-fly zone' appeal. 5 big points

Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered the 12th day on Monday as Moscow continued to bombard the cities in the Eastern European country. Russia announced yet another ceasefire and humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine after failed attempts to evacuate civilians in the previous attempts. Meanwhile, the third round of talks between the negotiators of both the countries commenced as no success was achieved in the last rounds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are top developments on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war:

>As the third round of negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia began on Monday, Sputnik citing the head of the Russian delegation reported that the two sides are expected to discuss political, humanitarian aspects and a military settlement.

>Even though the death toll of the conflict has been difficult to measure, the UN human rights office said Monday that it had confirmed the deaths of 406 civilians and wounding of 801 others through the end of Sunday. However, it said the actual figures may be considerably higher.

>Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continued to call on foreign countries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine. Establishing a no-fly zone would risk escalating the conflict by involving foreign militaries directly. Although the United States and many Western countries have backed Ukraine with weapons shipments, they have sent no troops and have rejected the calls for a no-fly zone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

>A growing number of multinational businesses have cut Russia off from vital financial services, technology, and a variety of consumer products in response to Western economic sanctions and global outrage over the war.- Two of the so-called big four accounting firms — KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers — said Sunday that they were pulling out of Russia, ending relationships with member firms based in the country. Netflix also announced it was suspending its service in Russia.

>China’s foreign minister called Russia Beijing’s “most important strategic partner" and has continued to refuse to condemn the invasion of Ukraine.

>Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialed Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy separately and discussed ways to start the stalled evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine's besieged Sumy city pummeled by the invading Russian forces.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With agency inputs)