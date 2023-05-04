Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Russia launches terrorism probe after Kremlin drone attack

AFP |
May 04, 2023 05:00 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine war: Russia has accused Ukraine of a "terrorist" assassination attempt.

Russia on Wednesday opened a terrorism probe after Moscow said it shot down two drones aimed at President Vladimir Putin's residence and accused Ukraine of a "terrorist" assassination attempt.

Russia-Ukraine war: A still image taken from video shows a flying object approaching the dome of the Kremlin Senate building during the alleged Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow. (Reuters)

"The Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case on terrorism in connection with an attempt to strike the Kremlin residence of the President of Russia," the committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement.

Topics
russia drones moscow vladimir putin russia ukraine crisis russian president vladimir putin ukraine ukraine war
