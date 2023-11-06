close_game
close_game
News / World News / Kyiv expects 'positive' EU report on membership bid: Ukraine minister

Kyiv expects 'positive' EU report on membership bid: Ukraine minister

Reuters |
Nov 06, 2023 10:20 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The EU, which now has 27 member states, is also unwilling to take in a country that is at war.

Ukraine expects a "positive" European Union appraisal of its progress on the path towards eventual EU membership in a report due this week, a senior government minister said on Monday, adding that Kyiv had carried out all the reforms required of it.

Russia-Ukraine War: A residential building partially destroyed following Russian missile strikes, in Zaporizhzhia, southeastern Ukraine,(AFP)
Russia-Ukraine War: A residential building partially destroyed following Russian missile strikes, in Zaporizhzhia, southeastern Ukraine,(AFP)

Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna was speaking in an interview with Reuters before the executive EU Commission publishes the report on Wednesday. Kyiv hopes it will recommend that EU leaders decide in December to open formal accession talks with Ukraine.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Read more: Russia's 'terrorism' warning from Israel-Hamas war: ‘Will face radicalisation’

"I would say that the assessment would definitely be positive because we have been in permanent contact with the European Commission, discussing the steps and negotiating the steps we managed to implement," Stefanishyna said.

The Commission said in June that Ukraine had met two out of seven conditions the EU had set to start the membership talks.

"I think for the purposes of the assessment when it comes to the seven steps, everything which has been agreed has been implemented and done," Stefanishyna said.

Membership talks take years as candidates must meet extensive legal and economic criteria before joining. The EU, which now has 27 member states, is also unwilling to take in a country that is at war.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out