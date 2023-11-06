Russia's 'terrorism' warning from Israel-Hamas war: ‘Will face radicalisation’

Russia called for an end to the fighting in Gaza seeking a resumption of Palestinian-Israeli negotiations as it was essential to avoid the risk of a broader war and an increase in "terrorist activity". Russia has repeatedly accused the United States and the West of ignoring the need for an independent Palestinian state. Israel-Hamas War: An Israeli army self-propelled howitzer fires rounds towards the Gaza at a position near the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel.(AFP)

“The priority today is the speedy cessation of hostilities in Gaza. If not, we will face the risks of radicalisation and an increase in terrorist activity and the danger of the conflict expanding its geography,” Russia's foreign ministry said.

"It seems especially necessary to ensure inter-Palestinian national unity on the platform of the Palestine Liberation Organization, which provides for the recognition of Israel and a negotiated solution," Russia said, adding that world powers should attempt to deter the settlement of areas of the West Bank as well as the trampling of Jerusalem's holy sites.

This comes as the death toll in the Gaza Strip surpassed 10,000, its health ministry said as fighting continued for the 31st day since Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7. More than 1,400 people, most of them civilians, have been killed in Israel since the attack while Hamas took more than 240 people hostage. The Rafah crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt reopened as well to allow the evacuation of foreigners, dual nationals and wounded Palestinians, Hamas said.

The crossing was opened for three days last week to allow dozens of wounded Palestinians and hundreds of foreign passport-holders to cross before closing over the weekend. Six ambulances arrived at the Egyptian side of the crossing carrying wounded Palestinians to be transported to hospitals, news agency AFP reported.

