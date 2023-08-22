Ukraine launching drone attacks against Moscow from inside Russia? It's possible

Drone attacks on Russia may have been launched from its own territory, Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) noted after Russia’s flagship bomber- a Tupolev Tu-22- was destroyed at the Soltsy-2 air base south of St Petersburg last week. The air base is around 400 miles from the Ukrainian border, implying that it is “unlikely” that the drone was launched from Ukraine, the MOD said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Investigators work at the site of the place where the downed Ukrainian drone fell in Krasnogorsk, just outside Moscow, Russia.(AP)

“This adds weight to the assessment that some UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] attacks against Russian military targets are being launched from inside Russian territory. Copter UAVs are unlikely to have the range to reach Soltsky-2 from outside Russia," the MOD said.

Moscow said four drones were shot down over Russia last night, crashing in the Bryansk and Moscow regions without any casualties. Meanwhile Russian media reported that a drone strike at the Kaluga region’s Shaykovka base had damaged an “unused aircraft”.

Ukraine media claimed that Ukrainian saboteurs coordinated by Kyiv’s military intelligence services ad carried out a pair of recent drone attacks that hit parked bomber aircraft at air bases deep inside Russia. The attacks on Russian airfields on Saturday and Monday destroyed two Russian bombers and damaged two other aircraft, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

The newspaper said that a groups of saboteurs were behind the strikes: on the Soltsy air base in the Novgorod region in northwestern Russia, about 700 kilometers (360 miles) north of the Ukrainian border, and against the Shaikovka air base in the southwestern Kaluga region that is about 300 kilometers (180 miles) northeast of the Ukrainian border.

Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov told the Ukrainian LIGA.net news outlet that at least one Russian warplane was damaged in the attack on Shaikovka.

