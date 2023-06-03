Ukraine targeted luxury homes of Vladimir Putin's ex-wife, daughter?

A recent drone attack in Russian capital Moscow may have targeted a set of properties owned by the Kremlin-linked associates. The drone attack along Rublevka highway on May 30 was criticised by Russian president Vladimir Putin saying, “They are provoking us to mirror their actions.” The intended target of the drone attacks in Moscow could be the houses of Vladimir Putin's ex-wife and his daughter, reports claimed. Russia-Ukraine War: A woman looks out of a window of a damaged multi-storey apartment block following a reported drone attack in Moscow.(Reuters)

An elite hotspot of properties- called 'Tsar's village'- was made by Vladimir Putin for his daughters and ex-wife around his official residence in western Moscow. The Times reported that the four mansions and Russian president's house are located along the Rublevka highway which is also home to government officials, celebrities and tycoons.

The details of the residences come from a leak of emails between Katerina Tikhonova, the younger of Vladimir Putin’s two daughters, and Kirill Shamalov, her ex-husband. The two were married from 2013 to 2016, reports have claimed.

In the leaked e-mails, the couple discussed renovations costing up to $9 million.

Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, 65, Putin’s ex-wife also reportedly lives in the “Tsar’s village” which was targeted in the drone attack. She and Putin announced their divorce in 2013.

This comes as Russian government data showed that Vladimir Putin's spending on personal security has skyrocketed this year as the Kremlin ramps up measures to ensure the Russian leader's safety amid Moscow's Ukraine invasion. Spending on the safety and security of Vladimir Putin and his staff reached 15 billion rubles ($185,700 million)- 77 percent of the annual budget allocation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON