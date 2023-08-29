Ukraine's 6.7 million children losing out on education, UN warns

Years of disrupted schooling have left Ukrainian children struggling to learn language, maths and reading skills in the wake of the pandemic and Russia's invasion, the United Nations warned Tuesday. Russia-Ukraine War: A view of a damaged building at a Ukrainian port on the Danube after a night drone attack in Odesa region.(AFP)

Youngsters within the country and refugees forced to flee abroad are now facing a fourth straight year of disruption, the UN children's agency, UNICEF, said, as the school year begins in Ukraine.

Continued attacks on education inside Ukraine and low-level enrollment in refugee-hosting countries have left many of Ukraine's 6.7 million three-to-18-year-olds struggling to learn, said Regina De Dominicis, UNICEF's regional director for Europe and central Asia.

They are showing signs of widespread learning loss, including a deterioration in Ukrainian language skills, reading and mathematics, she said after visiting the country.

"Inside Ukraine, attacks on schools have continued unabated, leaving children deeply distressed and without safe spaces to learn," De Dominicis said.

"Not only has this left Ukraine's children struggling to progress in their education, but they are also struggling to retain what they learnt when their schools were fully functioning."

UNICEF cited survey data which found around half of teachers reporting a deterioration in students' Ukrainian language proficiency, mathematics skills and foreign language abilities.

And it said enrollment data showed only one third of children were learning fully in-person, with a third learning completely online and the remainder through a mixed approach.

UNICEF said online learning could help in the short-term but was not a proper long-term replacement for in-person teaching, considered critical for social development.

The agency cited national survey data showing that two thirds of pre-school-age children were not attending, rising to three quarters in frontline areas.

