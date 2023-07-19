US announces new military aid worth $1.3 billion for Ukraine

The United States on Wednesday announced a new $1.3 billion military aid package for Ukraine featuring air defense systems, anti-tank missiles, drones and other equipment. The aid would feature air defense systems, anti-tank missiles, drones and other equipment.(AFP)

The package is part of US efforts to meet "Ukraine's pressing requirements by committing critical near-term capabilities while also building the enduring capacity of Ukraine's armed forces," the Defense Department said in a statement.