US announces new military aid worth $1.3 billion for Ukraine
AFP |
Jul 19, 2023 11:03 PM IST
The package is part of US efforts to meet “Ukraine's pressing requirements by committing critical near-term capabilities”.
The United States on Wednesday announced a new $1.3 billion military aid package for Ukraine featuring air defense systems, anti-tank missiles, drones and other equipment.
The package is part of US efforts to meet "Ukraine's pressing requirements by committing critical near-term capabilities while also building the enduring capacity of Ukraine's armed forces," the Defense Department said in a statement.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.