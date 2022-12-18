Video: Russia's defence minister visits troops day after key Vladimir Putin meet

Russia's defence minister Sergei Shoigu inspected the country's troops involved in Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine, the defence ministry.

"The head of the Russian military flew around the areas of deployment of troops and checked the advanced positions of Russian units in the zone of the special military operation," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app, Reuters reported.

Sergei Shoigu spoke with troops "on the frontline" and at a “command post”, the ministry said. In a video posted with the statement Sergei Shoigu was seen in a military helicopter and a couple of aerial shots of empty swaths of land.

The visit comes a day after Russia's president Vladimir Putin held a meeting with the country's top brass, including Sergei Shoigu, seeking proposals on how they think Russia's military campaign in Ukraine should proceed.

Meanwhile, Ukraine worked to restore electricity and water supplies after Russia's latest attacks pitched multiple cities into darkness. forcing people to endure sub-zero temperatures without heating or running water.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said electricity had been restored to almost six million Ukrainians, while problems with heat and water supplies, and "large-scale outages" continue in many regions of the country.

“The main thing today is energy. There is still a lot of work to do to stabilise the system,” Volodymyr Zelensky said adding that the strikes hit power and water supplies in Kyiv and 14 regions.

On Friday, Russia fired 74 missiles, 60 of which were shot down by anti-aircraft defences, according to the Ukrainian army.

Ukraine's military command said, "The enemy continues to focus its efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions", referring to two cities in the eastern Donetsk region.

