'Can't we finally strike': Vladimir Putin ally calls for attacking UK parliament

Published on Feb 13, 2023 05:51 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "Can't we finally strike at London? What is the problem?" Vladimir Solovyov asked his audience during a segment of his show.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Staunch ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin, Vladimir Solovyov, a Russian state TV host, called for striking London while criticizing Western nations for supporting Ukraine.

"Can't we finally strike at London? What is the problem?" Vladimir Solovyov asked his audience during a segment of his show. The video was posted to Twitter with English subtitles by Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the minister of internal affairs of Ukraine.

"No, no, no—only at military targets. Well, at the parliament, too," he added saying that Western countries are enabling Ukraine against Russian invasion.

"Well, they're going to give planes [to Ukraine] to strike deep into Russia's territory. At the same time, they cunningly say: 'No, well, we just don't recognize Crimea as Russia,'" he said.

"You will now determine what Russia is for you? Not the people in Russia will determine it, not a referendum, not a vote, but you will determine what Russia is for us?" he asked.

"In this case we will not recognize at all—for us then there is no England at all. No France. No Germany. Instead, there are Nazi states united by hatred for everything Russian. And so let's get serious. Do they think there are no red lines? OK. Well, let's show them that there are no more red lines. Let's strike! So that the fist would ring," he concluded.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

russia ukraine crisis
