We are afraid of some Republicans, Ukraine's Zelensky on US foreign policy

Ukraine has a plan to continue fighting against Russian forces despite the difficulty of its ongoing counteroffensive, the country's president Volodymyr Zelensky said at the Reuters NEXT conference. Ukrainian forces would still try to deliver a result on the battlefield this year, and that he was sure they would be successful, he said. Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses a media conference.(AP)

Expressing concerning over US politics, the Ukrainian president said that his country is afraid of “some voices in Republican party and of a possible change in the US foreign policy" as they have been calling to cut back support for Kyiv.

“Nevertheless it is up to Americans to vote for their president and it is not immediately clear what a Donald Trump presidency would mean for Ukraine,” he said.

The Ukrainian leader also asserted that Kyiv will be able to ensure that post-war reconstruction is free from corruption and it had already shown significant progress in fighting graft.

On EU's membership bid, the Ukrainian leader said, "Today is a successful day ... Reforms are also fighting - with an old system. Of course, we need it to become member of the EU, but we do it for us, we need it."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON