Wives of Russian soldiers ‘encourage’ them to rape: Ukraine's first lady

Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska said that Russian soldiers are using rape and sexual assault as a "weapon" in the ongoing invasion of her country, a report said. Olena Zelenska made the comments as she was speaking in London at an international conference to tackle sexual violence during conflicts.

The first lady claimed that the wives of Russian servicemen encouraged them to rape Ukrainian women, Sky News reported.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky's wife also talked about sexual violence being perpetrated "systematically and openly" by the Russian invaders as the war in her nation drags on since the Russian offensive began in February.

"Sexual violence is the cruellest, most animalistic way to prove mastery over someone. And for victims of this kind of violence, it is difficult to testify in wartime because nobody feels safe", she said.

“This is another instrument that they (Russian forces) are using as their weaponry. This is another weapon in their arsenal in this war and conflict. That's why they're using this systematically and openly. We see that the Russian servicemen are very open about this: they talk about it over the phone with their relatives, from phone conversations we've managed to capture,” she added.

“In fact, the wives of Russian servicemen encourage this, they say, 'Go on, rape those Ukrainian women, just don't share this with me, just don't tell me',” she claimed.

“This is why there has to be a global response to this,” she asserted.

The first lady also said that it was "extremely important to recognise this as a war crime and to hold all of the perpetrators accountable".

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail