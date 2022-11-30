Home / World News / Not just FIFA World Cup, Qatar is also hosting a beauty contest for… Camels

Not just FIFA World Cup, Qatar is also hosting a beauty contest for… Camels

world news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 10:46 AM IST

FIFA World Cup: The participants belong to different Gulf countries and compete in different categories according to their age and breed.

A woman stands next to a camel near Sealine Beach in Mesaieed, Qatar.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

The FIFA World Cup is not the only competition taking place in Qatar. Camels are taking part in the Qatar Camel Mzayen Club beauty contest in Ash-Shahaniyah.

“The idea is similar to the soccer World Cup, we did a camel beauty World Cup. We have participants from the Gulf Cooperation Council, we have big names and today is the fifth day of the tournament,” Hamad Jaber al-Athba, president of the Qatar Camel Mzayen club said.

The participants belong to different Gulf countries and compete in different categories according to their age and breed.

“The characteristics to measure the beauty of a camel differ from one group to another. For instance the black camels are judged according to the size of the body and the head and the location of the ears,” Hamad Jaber al-Athba said.

But for the Maghateer-type camel, we look for proportionality and the ears should be dropping down, not stand straight. In addition to the way the mouth is curved. As far as the Asel are concerned, they have special characteristics. The location of the ears is important, there should be a delicacy in the bones, the hooves, so there are characteristics that need more detail," Hamad Jaber al-Athba explained.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

fifa world cup
Sign out