Home / World News / Video: Residents clash with cops in China's Guangzhou amid huge Covid protests

Video: Residents clash with cops in China's Guangzhou amid huge Covid protests

world news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 11:17 AM IST

Covid Protests In China: Social media posts also said the clashes took place on Tuesday night and were caused by a dispute over lockdown curbs.

Covid Protests In China: Riot police in personal protection suits (PPE) move in formation. (Reuters)
Covid Protests In China: Riot police in personal protection suits (PPE) move in formation. (Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

People in the Chinese manufacturing hub of Guangzhou clashed with white hazmat-suited riot police, videos shared widely on social media showed, as frustration with stringent Covid-19 rules boiled over.

The clashes in the southern city marked an escalation from protests in the Shanghai, capital Beijing and other cities over the weekend in China's biggest wave of civil disobedience since president Xi Jinping took power a decade ago.

In a video posted on Twitter, dozens of riot police in all-white pandemic gear, holding shields over their heads, advanced in formation over what appeared to be torn down lockdown barriers.

Social media posts also said the clashes took place on Tuesday night and were caused by a dispute over lockdown curbs.

Home to many migrant factory workers, Guangzhou is a sprawling port city north of Hong Kong in Guangdong province, where officials announced that they would allow close contacts of Covid cases to quarantine at home rather than being forced to go to shelters.

The decision broke with the usual practice under China's zero-Covid policy.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
china coronavirus
china coronavirus

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out