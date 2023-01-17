‘Won’t forgive': Ukraine says 9,000 civilians killed since Russian invasion

Over 9,000 civilians, including 453 children, have been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded the country last year in February, a senior Ukrainian presidential aide said. Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential staff, said at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos, “We have registered 80,000 crimes committed by Russian invaders and over 9,000 civilians have been killed, including 453 children.”

"We will not forgive a single (act of) torture or life taken. Each criminal will be held accountable," he said, asserting that Ukraine wants a special international tribunal to try Russian political leaders. He also said that Kyiv demands reparations for the destruction caused by Russia's invasion.

Earlier, the office of the UN high commissioner for human rights said that more than 7,000 civilians had been killed in Ukraine since Moscow's invasion.

This comes as Ukraine said that 25 people were still missing after a Russian missile strike on a block of apartments in Dnipro. The strike killed at least 41 people- marking one of the deadliest attacks since Russia invaded Ukraine.

"Twenty-five people are currently being sought," the state emergency services said while deputy head of the president's office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko said, “The body of a killed child was found under the rubble on the fourth floor.”

