Home / World News / US may expand premium processing of these visa, green card categories: Details

US may expand premium processing of these visa, green card categories: Details

world news
Published on Jan 17, 2023 08:56 AM IST

US Visa, Green Card News: The process of expansion will be done in phases and will begin with the premium processing of EB-1 and EB-2 applications of Green cards.

US Visa, Green Card News: US plans to expand premium processing of some categories of green card applicants.
US Visa, Green Card News: US plans to expand premium processing of some categories of green card applicants.
ByMallika Soni

US has announced plans to expand premium processing of some important categories of green card applicants and some of visas. This will also include the categories related to training of foreign students, news agency Reuters reported. The process of expansion will be done in phases and will begin with the premium processing of EB-1 and EB-2 applications of Green cards, the report said quoting US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Read more: Planning a visit to the US? All you need to know about tourist visa

The expansion will also include previously filed Form I-140 petitions under an E13 multinational executive and manager classification, USCIS said adding that the aim of the expansion is to increase efficiency and reduce burdens on the overall legal immigration system.

"In March, we will expand premium processing to certain F-1 students seeking Optional Practical Training (OPT) and F-1 students seeking STEM OPT extensions who have a pending Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization," USCIS said.

"In April, we will expand premium processing to F-1 students seeking OPT and F-1 students seeking STEM OPT extensions who are filing an initial Form I-765," it added.

Read more: Canada's start-up visa: All your questions answered

The change follows recommendations of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI), PTI reported. The commission had said that premium processing was only available to petitioners filing Form I-129, Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker, and to certain employment-based immigrant visa petitioners filing Form I-140, which should be changed.

"We recommend expanding premium processing services, giving applicants the option to pay between USD 2,500 to expedite their applications. It is recommended USCIS Expand premium processing to additional employment-based green card applications, all work permit petitions and temporary immigration status extension requests, allowing applicants to pay $2,500 to have their cases adjudicated within 45 days in a phased approach," recommended the presidential advisory commission.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
us visa
us visa

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out