San Francisco police fire gun at Chinese consulate where vehicle crashed

A vehicle crashed into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco on Monday, prompting a massive response from police and fire personnel.

Vehicle crashes into Chinese consulate in San Francisco (X)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The San Francisco Police Department also said in a statement that an officer or officers had fired their guns at the site of the crash but provided no other immediate details.

READ | Drama at Twitter HQ in San Francisco, police halt ‘sign removal’ work. All that's left is ‘er’ with the bird

A heavy police presence descended on the area and the department urged the public to avoid the area. Television cameras showed a vehicle that had crashed into the building.

A Honda sedan was seen crashed into the visa office and the area in front of the building was cordoned off.

The Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China is on a major street across from the city’s Japantown neighborhood.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON