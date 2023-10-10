San Francisco police fire gun at Chinese consulate where vehicle crashed

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AP | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Oct 10, 2023 07:16 AM IST

A Honda sedan was seen crashed into the visa office and the area in front of the building was cordoned off.

A vehicle crashed into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco on Monday, prompting a massive response from police and fire personnel.

Vehicle crashes into Chinese consulate in San Francisco (X)

The San Francisco Police Department also said in a statement that an officer or officers had fired their guns at the site of the crash but provided no other immediate details.

A heavy police presence descended on the area and the department urged the public to avoid the area. Television cameras showed a vehicle that had crashed into the building.

A Honda sedan was seen crashed into the visa office and the area in front of the building was cordoned off.

The Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China is on a major street across from the city’s Japantown neighborhood.

