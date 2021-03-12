Home / World News / Sanofi to start human trials of its second Covid vaccine candidate
world news

Sanofi to start human trials of its second Covid vaccine candidate

Sanofi and US company Translate Bio are developing the vaccine based on messenger RNA technology. The phase 1 and 2 trials aim to verify that the vaccine is not dangerous and to provide initial information on its effectiveness.
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 12:52 PM IST
Sanofi has also agreed to help produce Covid vaccines developed by Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.(AFP)

French pharmaceutical firm Sanofi on Friday announced the launch of human trials of its second Covid-19 vaccine, with its first still in the testing phase after having fallen behind in development.

Sanofi and US company Translate Bio are developing the vaccine based on messenger RNA technology.

The phase 1 and 2 trials aim to verify that the vaccine is not dangerous and to provide initial information on its effectiveness.

Phase 3 would be carried out on many more patients to determine its effectiveness.

The first trials will include 415 people, with inital results expected in the third quarter.

Messenger RNA technology is also used in the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, already authorised in the European Union, the United States and elsewhere.

It is the second vaccine developed by Sanofi against the coronavirus.

An earlier candidate, developed with Britain's GSK, is recombinant protein-based, but its development is several months behind schedule and testing is only in phase 2, with hopes to launch it in late 2021.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Biden vows normal I-Day for US amid global spikes

Quad launches move to rollout 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by 2022

Refrain from forming ‘exclusive cliques’: China on Quad summit

Google slams Microsoft over support for media antitrust bill

Sanofi has also agreed to help produce Covid vaccines developed by Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
france coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP