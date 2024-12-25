Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents takes off | Tracker inside

Santa Claus took off early Christmas Eve aboard his reindeer-powered sleigh to deliver presents around the world. (FILES) This illustration photo shows the NORAD logo on a cell phone screen while the tracker follows Santa flying over New York City on a computer monitor in Los Angeles on December 24, 2023.(AFP)

That is according tothe North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), a joint-US and Canadian military command at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs that for 69 years has provided a whimsical report tracking Father Christmas.

The NORAD Santa tracker can be accessed here.

Tracking would have gone ahead even if the federal government had shut down, a crisis the US Congress averted at the last moment this past weekend.

"Santa runs on the Christmas spirit so any possible government actions would not affect his mission," said Royal Canadian Air Force Major Jennie Derenzis,a NORAD spokesperson, on Tuesday.

A man dressed as Santa stands in front of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in Manhattan in New York City, US, December 24, 2024. (REUTERS)

Military personnel at the base, which monitors air defenses and issues aerospace and maritime warnings, would have been happy to track Santa anyway, and the people who answer the phone lines for kids as part of the tradition are mostly civilian volunteers, Derenzis added.

The tradition started in 1955 when an advertisement in a Colorado Springs newspaper invited children to call in to speak to Santa. However, it inadvertently gave the phone number for the Continental Air Defense Command, NORAD's predecessor.

An on-duty officer took calls from kids and assured them Santa, also known as Kris Kringle or St. Nick, was making his gift-giving rounds as scheduled.

The program improved along with tracking technology for all types of vessels.

Followers of the jolly old elf can obtain real-time updates at. The website features Santa's North Pole Village, which includes a holiday countdown, games, a movie theater, holiday music, web store, and is available in multiple languages.

NORAD Tracks Santa is also available on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X, and platforms Amazon Alexa, SiriusXM and OnStar.