‘Sare Jahan Se Achha’ song played, panipuri served at White House event. Video

India's patriotic song "Saare Jahan Se Achha" was played at the official residence of the US President, the White House, during the celebrations of the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month on Monday. Indian fast food panipuri was also served during the event.

The event hosted by US President Joe Biden celebrated 25 years since the start of the White House Initiative and the President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders. The event was graced by leaders from five presidential administrations who honoured and recognised the contributions of the AA and NHPI communities to American society.

White House AANHPI Commissioner Ajay Jain took to X(formerly Twitter) on Tuesday and shared video clips of celebrations at the event.

"Thrilled to hear Saare Jahan Se accha Hindustan Hamara played at WHite House AANHPI heritage celebration hosted by President @JoeBiden with VP Harris @VP . Paanipuri and Khoya dish was also served.stronger US India relationship," Ajay Jain captioned his post.

At the event, US President delivered a speech remembering and acknowledging the contribution of the AANHPI community to the United States.

"From Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders whose ancestors have called their lands home for hundreds of years to Asian immigrants who have newly arrived and those whose families have been here for generations - AA and NHPI heritage has long been a part of the history of our great country and a defining force in the soul of our nation," Biden said at the event.

White House is known to value Indian customs and traditions. The festival of Deepawali has been celebrated by various US Presidents during their tenure at the top position.Current President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted a large celebration at the US President's official residence.