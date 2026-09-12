Saudi Arabia closes East-West oil pipeline after attacks in Riyadh, Madinah: ‘precautionary measure’

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy said Friday that it had shut down a major cross-country oil pipeline after it was attacked the day before. The statement did not specify who carried out the attacks and called the shutdown "a precautionary measure."

This combination of handout satellite images taken by Planet Labs PBC and created on September 11, 2026, shows a general view of an infrastructure site southeast of Medina along the general route of Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline (Petroline). (AFP)

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“An official source at the Ministry of Energy stated that the East-West Pipeline in the Riyadh and Madinah regions was subjected to multiple attacks on the morning of Thursday, 10 September 2026,” it read. "The pipeline was shut down as a precautionary measure. The attacks resulted in a number of injuries, and medical care was provided to those affected.

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Deep Dive What was the reason for Saudi Arabia shutting down the East-West oil pipeline? Saudi Arabia closed the East-West oil pipeline following multiple attacks in the Riyadh and Madinah regions as a precautionary measure to ensure safety. How did the recent attacks on the East-West pipeline affect Saudi oil exports? The attacks on the East-West pipeline, coupled with the seizure of territory by Houthi rebels, pose a significant threat to Saudi oil exports through vital shipping lanes. Why are the Houthis targeting Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure? The Houthis are targeting Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure as part of their ongoing conflict with Saudi forces, notably after escalations that resumed in July 2026 following a failed ceasefire.

“The source said emergency and specialised technical teams responded immediately following the attacks, taking the necessary measures to secure the pipeline and assess its safety in line with approved safety procedures and emergency response plans, in coordination with the relevant authorities.”

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Built in the 1980s, the East-West pipeline has played a key role in Saudi Arabia's ability to continue exporting oil following the disruption of the Strait of Hormuz during Iran's war with the US and Israel.

The shutdown comes as Houthi rebels in Yemen have seized coastal territory near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, threatening Saudi oil exports through a key shipping lanes.

With inputs from PTI.