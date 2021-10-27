Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Saudi Arabia sends $3 billion package to help out cash-strapped Pakistan
world news

Saudi Arabia sends $3 billion package to help out cash-strapped Pakistan

The Saudi Fund for Development said it is depositing $3 billion in the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). It added that an official directive was issued to supply $1.2 billion to finance Pakistan's oil products trade during the year.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (File Photo / REUTERS)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 07:56 AM IST
ANI |

Saudi Arabia has said it is depositing USD 3 billion in Pakistan's central bank to help the cash-strapped country with the foreign reserves.

The announcement was made by Saudi Fund for Development on Tuesday, Geo News reported.

The Saudi Fund for Development said it is depositing $3 billion in the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). It added that an official directive was issued to supply $1.2 billion to finance Pakistan's oil products trade during the year.

This comes as a respite for Pakistan, which is battling a deep economic crisis.

The news was confirmed by information minister and energy minister Hammad Azhar.

"This will help ease pressures on our trade and forex accounts as a result of global commodities price surge," Azhar said as he shared the news.

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan had on Monday met Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the sidelines of the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) summit in Riyadh, which he was invited to attend at the crown prince's invitation.

RELATED STORIES

Back in May, the federal minister for information Fawad Chaudhry had said Saudi Arabia had agreed, in principle, to revive the facility of oil supply to Pakistan on deferred payments.

Finance minister Shaukat Tarin had repeated earlier this month that Saudi Arabia had agreed to provide oil on deferred payment to Pakistan.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia had provided a USD 6 billion financial package, including $3 billion deposits into the State Bank of Pakistan and the remaining $3 billion for oil facility on deferred payment on an annual basis.

Last year, the decade-long friendship between both countries took a sharp turn when Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi's issued a blunt warning to Saudi Arabia after the latter refused to act against India over the Kashmir issue.

On the first anniversary of the revocation of Article 370 by India, Qureshi took Saudi Arabia to task in a TV interview for not obliging Pakistan over the issue of 'organising' a meeting of the Council of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers (CFM) on Kashmir in early February 2020.

Qureshi's remarks revived Riyadh's anger, who had forced Pakistan to pay back USD 1 billion prematurely.

Riyadh has helped Islamabad many times including helping in paying for Pakistan's first batch of F-16 fighter aircraft in the 1980s and providing USD 6 billion loans that helped Pakistan tide over its balance of payments crisis just two years ago.

Saudi Arabia had come to Pakistan's rescue in 2018 when it had agreed to provide USD 3.2 billion worth of oil on deferred payments per annum as part of its USD 6.2 billion packages to help Pakistan tide over its balance of payment crisis. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
saudi arabia pakistan saudi crown prince prince mohammed bin salman imran khan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

More than 700 Olympic community members still in Afghanistan after US pullout

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage: Know it's history, significance and theme

Google growth marred by disappointing result in YouTube, cloud computing sectors

Brazil senators back criminal charges against Bolsonaro over Covid-19 response
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP