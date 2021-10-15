Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Saudi Arabia to relax Covid-19 curbs from October 17. Full details here
world news

Saudi Arabia to relax Covid-19 curbs from October 17. Full details here

Masks will no longer be mandatory in public open places in Saudi Arabia as Covid-19 curbs end on October 17.
Saudi Arabia announces that it will relax Covid-19 curbs from October 17.(Pexels)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 08:18 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Saudi Arabia on Friday announced that it will ease the ongoing coronavirus restrictions from October 17, according to the kingdom's interior ministry. In addition to lifting the social distancing measures, the government will also allow full-capacity attendance at the country's two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina for those who are fully vaccinated, the ministry added.

The decision was made after the kingdom reported a sharp decline in daily infections and a considerable development in vaccinations, as reported by Reuters.

The authorities also cancelled curbs on people who have taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine at closed venues, gatherings, transportation, restaurants and cinemas.

Additionally, masks are no longer mandatory at public open places in Saudi Arabia, the government stated, although it is still imposed at closed venues. 

