Russia will stand up against sanctions and 'provocations': Putin at SCO Summit

Reuters |
Jul 04, 2023 02:38 PM IST

Putin said Moscow planned to boost ties with the group and supported the transition to settlements in local currencies in foreign trade.

Russia will stand up against Western sanctions and "provocations", President Vladimir Putin told a virtual meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on Tuesday, a group that also includes China and India.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council via videoconference at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday. (AP)

Putin said Moscow planned to boost ties with the group and supported the transition to settlements in local currencies in foreign trade. He also warned that the potential for conflicts and the risk of a global economic crisis were on the rise.

Topics
russia shanghai cooperation organisation vladimir putin sanction
