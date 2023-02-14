Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Search efforts for quake survivors in northwest Syria about to end, says rescue group White Helmets

world news
Published on Feb 14, 2023 01:13 PM IST

The group, which has rescue workers across the region where whole neighbourhoods and villages were wiped out, said they were also collecting names of the missing people.

A view shows damaged buildings in the aftermath of an earthquake, in rebel-held town of Harem, Syria February 13, 2023. (Reuters)
Reuters | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Search operations for more survivors beneath the rubble are about to end in the opposition north west of Syria eight days after the devastating earthquake, the White Helmets main rescue group said on Tuesday.

"It's about to come to a close. The indications we have are that there are not any (survivors) but we are trying to do our final checks and on all sites," said Raed al Saleh who heads the White Helmets group that has carried out the major rescue operations in the devastated region.

Also Read | Turkey, Syria earthquake: Prayers go up for victims in Prayagraj mosques

The group, which has rescue workers across the region where whole neighbourhoods and villages were wiped out, said they were also collecting names of the missing people in the enclave where the group's latest death toll stood at 2,274 with thousands injured. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, editing by Ed Osmond)

Topics
earthquake syria‬
