Seas, mountains, deserts: How Iran's geography acts as its ultimate shield

Iran’s geography makes it one of the most difficult territories in the world for a foreign military to invade and occupy. Stretched over 1.4 million square kilometres, it is the 17th largest country on Earth. Track live updates Iran is framed by two major mountain ranges, deserts and coastlines along the Caspian Sea, Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman. At the centre lies the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil trade. (REUTERS)

Its natural landscape acts as a multi-layered defensive shield. It combines mountain ranges, deserts and an unpredictable coastline to neutralise the conventional military advantages of an invading force.

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The mountain walls Iran is defined by its extreme elevation, featuring more than 390 mountains that rise above 2,000 metres and 92 peaks higher than 4,000 metres. Two massive mountain ranges surround the country's central heartland.

The Zagros Mountains: Running along the western border with Iraq and Turkey, this range creates a brutal barrier against any land invasion from the West. The terrain forces attackers into narrow, easily ambushed mountain passes.

The Alborz Mountains: Guarding the north, this range further isolates the interior and protects key population centres like Tehran. Deep underground protection The sheer density of these mountains has allowed the Iranian military to spend decades burying vital strategic assets deep underground. Major nuclear sites, missile silos, and command structures are tunneled directly into solid rock, making them highly resilient against weeks of US and Israeli airstrikes.

Alex Vatanka, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, told Middle East Eye, “The country is mountainous, and we know the Iranian regime has spent years placing military assets underground. On top of that, Iran has prepared for this kind of scenario for a long time and is far more capable of handling it than Saddam Hussein was in 2003.”

The central deserts Behind the mountain walls lies a high central plateau dominated by two of the harshest environments on Earth: the Dasht-e Kavir and the Lut Desert. For an invading army, these deserts act as massive geographic dead zones. They offer no cover, extreme temperatures, and severe logistical nightmares for supply lines.

Because the territory is so vast, Iran does not have to concentrate its forces in easily targetable bases. Instead, it uses its massive land area to hide and disperse mobile weapon systems.

Farzin Nadimi, an analyst at the Washington Institute, notes that Iran's geography has allowed it to keep launching liquid-fuelled missiles despite heavy aerial bombardment. “These require large launchers that must be prepared in the open, and Iran has been able to do this because of its vast territory,” she said, as per MEE.

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The southern coast and islands Iran’s southern border stretches for over 1,800 kilometres along the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Sea of Oman. This coastline is lined with sharp rock faces and shallow, twisting waters that complicate amphibious landings.

The island trap Iran controls 42 strategic islands in these waters, including Qeshm, Hormuz, and Larak. While an advanced military like the US could use its naval power to capture these islands on paper, holding them is a different story.

Military experts warn that Iran's proximity to its own mainland (Qeshm is 2 km away) allows it to turn these islands into traps, using asymmetric warfare, drones, and artillery to constantly strike occupying forces from the coast.

Arman Mahmoudian, a research fellow at the USF Global and National Security Institute, explained to MEE, “Iran has no reason to fight the US on that island because it has no chance of winning. Instead, they might let the Americans take the island and then target them there.”

Strait of Hormuz and island control The Strait of Hormuz has become a key pressure point. Before the war, around 20 million barrels of oil passed through it daily, about one-fifth of global supply.

Since the US-Israeli war on Iran began, Tehran has targeted shipping in the waterway, restricting movement and limiting passage to selected vessels. Some reports say fees have been charged for safe transit.

The disruption has raised global energy prices and increased pressure on Washington to restore shipping flows.

Ultimately, Iran’s geography forces an enemy into an "escalation trap." If an invading force tries to limit its operation to just the coast or a few islands, it will face endless bombardment from the interior. To stop those attacks, the invading army is forced to push further inland, straight into the unforgiving mountain ranges and deserts where its technological superiority is stripped away.