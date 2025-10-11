Sebastien Lecornu reappointed as France PM by Emmanuel Macron days after resigning; lists ‘conditions’

Sebastien Lecornu was named France's Prime Minister on Friday by the country's President Emmanuel Macron, just days after the former had resigned from the post earlier this week on Monday. The reappointment of Sebastien Lecornu, a close ally of Macron, comes after he tendered his resignation within weeks of assuming office on Monday. (File/AFP)

Accepting his reappointment “out of duty”, Lecornu wrote on X that he will do “everything possible to provide France with a budget by the end of the year and to address the daily life issues of our fellow citizens.”

“We must put an end to this political crisis that exasperates the French people and to this instability that is harmful to France’s image and its interests,” he added.

One of Lecornu primary tasks upon his reappointment would be to deliver a budget for the next year to the French Parliament by the end of Monday, according to a Reuters report.

The reappointment of Lecornu, a close ally of Macron, comes after he tendered his resignation within weeks of assuming office and just hours after announcing the cabinet line-up, which made him the country's fifth Prime Minister to leave the job in the last two years.

France is currently embroiled in a deep political turmoil, particularly triggered after Macron called snap legislative elections last year. The move worked against him and led to a hung Parliament in July 2024, which is split between three blocs which do not align ideologically.

Sebastien Lecornu's ‘conclusions’ from past few weeks

As Lecornu seeks to take France out of its political and economic turmoil, he said that it can only be done “under certain conditions” and drew some “necessary conclusions” from the past few weeks, which, according to his X post, are-

"- All issues raised during the consultations held in recent days will be open to parliamentary debate: deputies and senators will be able to take on their responsibilities, and the debates must be seen through to the end;

- Restoring our public finances remains a priority for our future and our sovereignty: no one will be able to evade this necessity;

- All ambitions are legitimate and useful, but those who join the Government must commit to setting aside presidential ambitions for 2027;

- The new government team must embody renewal and diversity of skills."

“I will do everything to succeed in this mission,” he added.