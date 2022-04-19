Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Second phase of war has started, says Ukraine president's chief of staff

Ukraine's presidential chief of staff said on Monday that "the second phase of the war has started," referring to Russia's new assault in eastern Ukraine. His words echoed those of Ukraine's top security official, who said earlier that Russia had launched its new offensive on Monday morning.

"Believe in our army, it is very strong," chief of staff Andriy Yermak wrote on the Telegram messaging app, assuring Ukrainians that Ukraine's forces could hold off the offensive.

Russian shelling in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region killed four people on Monday, regional governor Pavlo Kirilenko said on his Telegram channel.

Russia has intensified attacks on several Ukrainian cities, but says it is concentrating its efforts on securing full control over eastern Ukraine's Donbass region -- made up of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

