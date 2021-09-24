'See America's daughters': Imran Khan's UN leader's deriding video goes viral

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has sent Shehryar Khan Afridi, the chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, to the United States to take part in the United Nations General Assembly. Reports said that he has been sent to the UNGA to 'raise awareness' about what is happening in Jammu and Kashmir. But Imran Khan's 'Kashmir' man has already gone viral on social media for a vlog that he shot from the street of Manhattan.

Shooting the video of women roaming around the street, Afridi, clad in a casual t-shirt, said women in Pakistan have a far better condition than those countries who preach to the world. Accompanied by a few men, Afridi is seen taking a stroll and saying, "Whatever the ethnicity is --Baloch, Sindhi, Punjabi, Pashtun, Kashmiri-- we give respect to women. See here, these are America's daughters. Recognise the values that we have. This is not a political slogan. This is the reality. See the condition of those who give us lectures, who tell us 'I am the king'".

The video surfaced a few days ago and has now gone viral with several social media users pointing out the condition of women in Pakistan.

"Once again PM Imran Khan is going to address UNGA as an ambassador of Kashmir. World has to listen to the tale of the barbarism of fascist Indian regime," Afridi tweeted on Friday.

This is, however, not the first controversy of Afridi during the trip as he was reportedly stopped at JFK airport for screening. The Pakistan Embassy in Washington said that it was a routine screening as Afridi is a first-time visitor. “As noted by the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington, as a first-time visitor, Mr Afridi had secondary screening briefly and was cleared in routine without any guarantees being sought or given by anyone from the Embassy or the Consulate,” a statement from the embassy said.