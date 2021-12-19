Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Semeru volcano in Indonesia erupts twice in a month, locals alerted

Earlier this month, the volcano range on Indonesia's Java island had killed at least 46 people and left thousands missing and displaced.
A drone view shows smoke and ash rising from side of Semeru volcano, in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia.(PEDULI MUSLIM via REUTERS)
Published on Dec 19, 2021 12:17 PM IST
Reuters | , Jakarta

Indonesia's Semeru volcano on Java island erupted early on Sunday spewing a two km (1.24 miles) high ash column, prompting authorities to warn people to stay away from the eruption range.

Earlier this month, the eruption of Semeru, Java's tallest mountain, ejected ash clouds and pyroclastic flows that killed at least 46 people and left several missing, while thousands were displaced.

On Sunday, the early morning eruption resulted in dense white and grey ash clouds, according to Indonesia's Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG).

The agency warned nearby residents not to conduct any activities within a five km (three miles) radius of the eruption centre and to keep a 500 metre (1,500 feet) distance from riversides due to risks of lava flow.

PVMBG also told people to not conduct any activities within 13 km (eight miles) southeast of the eruption centre.

With 142 volcanoes, Indonesia has the largest population globally living in close range to a volcano, including 8.6 million within 10km (six miles).

