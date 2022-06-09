Seriously! Australian PM to discuss KFC replacing lettuce in burgers in Cabinet?

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday jokingly said that he will discuss the soaring lettuce cost and local Kentucky Fried Chicken's (KFC) decision to replace the leaf with a cabbage mix on their burgers. Calling the fast-food chain's decision “crazy”, the prime minister said that the situation had become a “national crisis".

“Cabbage isn't the same as lettuce. That's just wrong,” he told Sydney's KIIS FM radio. He added that he will put it on the list for the Cabinet meeting, calling it a “Cabbage-gate”.

The fast-food giant has been forced to start using cabbage instead of lettuce due to the soaring prices and shortage of lettuce in the country. Reportedly, lettuce prices have been increased by around 300% - over 10 Australian dollars- due to the recent flooding and increased global fuel prices.

A single head of iceberg lettuce's price has been increased to $8 from $2 in Sydney and Melbourne, reported AFP.

As per reports, KFC in a statement said that they have “hit a bit of an Iceberg and are currently experiencing some lettuce supply chain disruptions due to the impacts of the recent Queensland and NSW floods.” It further added that the customers may “see a temporary blend of lettuce and cabbage throughout KFC restaurants.”

According to the fast-food giant, if customers do not want cabbage in their burgers, then they can “customize” their product and “remove lettuce” from the recipe. “We're working with our multiple suppliers to provide them with support, but we do expect disruptions to continue in the coming days,” it further said.

(With inputs from AFP)

