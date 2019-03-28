Several ‘ifs’ behind British PM Theresa May’s Brexit offer to quit

Offering to resign in exchange for winning support for the Brexit agreement predictably hit the headlines, but there are at least three ‘ifs’ before UK Prime Minister Theresa May can embark on the short journey to Buckingham Palace to resign.

Blamed for intransigence and doggedness – the qualities displayed by her hero, the enigmatic Yorkshire batsman Geoff Boycott – May confirmed speculation on Wednesday by announcing her package to her MPs: ‘Back my Brexit deal, and I’ll go’.

But as with many issues with Brexit, it is not as simple as it sounds. There are too many variables, including May’s record of doing what she says. Much needs to happen before she can sit back, satisfied that she has delivered, and resign.

“If I were them, I’d want it in blood,” Margaret Beckett, senior Labour MP, said after her announcement: “I’ve lost track of how many times she’s promised she won’t lead them into the next election and suddenly it’s turned out that she might after all.”

The first key ‘if’ is linked to speaker John Bercow, who ruled last week – and reminded May on Wednesday – that unless the agreement is ‘fundamentally different’ from the one that was voted down twice by large margins, it cannot be re-introduced.

So if it won’t be introduced, no chance of it being passed, and thus, no resignation by May.

The second ‘if’ is predicated on the assumption that the agreement is allowed to be introduced. A big ‘if’ continues to hang over the level of support it can get the third time it is brought before the house.

There is little evidence of a large number of MPs changing minds.

The 10-member Democratic Unionist Party propping up May’s minority government has made it clear that it will not only not abstain, but will vote against the agreement. Intense talks with the party have not led to a shift.

Neither is a major change of position evident among her rebel MPs, coalesced in the European Research Group. Some say the agreement is better than Brexit not happening at all, could support it, but the numbers are nowhere near enough to ensure its passage.

The third ‘if’ is whether the agreement can be introduced and passed before April 12, the new Brexit deadline set by the European Union. If it is, then the UK leaves the EU on May 22; if not, London needs to inform Brussels by April 12 how it intends to take Brexit forward.

May and her team again sought support for the agreement on Wednesday night after the house rejected all eight options in a unique vote to decide which option has the most support among MPs. Its outcome was anyway not binding.

The vote reinforced ennui and worse in Brussels, among business leaders and others that it is again the case that MPs know what they don’t want, but not what they want, setting the stage for another round of uncertainty.

