Shadows and the city! Manhattanhenge lights up New York's skyline. How and when to watch, capture nature's urban art

The vibrant streets of New York City have witnessed a breathtaking phenomenon as the sun gracefully aligns with its towering skyscrapers. Known as Manhattanhenge, this mesmerizing event draws throngs of onlookers, both locals and tourists, who eagerly flock to capture the perfect image of the sun's golden rays bathing the city in a warm glow. The sun sets as seen from 42nd street in New York City, as Manhattanhenge, sometimes also referred to as Manhattan Solstice, the biannual natural event, when it is perfectly aligned with Manhattan’s numbered streets.

Manhattanhenge: A Modern Stonehenge Phenomenon

Manhattanhenge owes its name to the renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, who coined the term in 1997. Inspired by the alignment of Stonehenge's ancient stones with the solstices, Tyson recognized the captivating power of terrestrial alignments with the sun. Just like its ancient counterpart, Manhattanhenge has become a cultural phenomenon that celebrates the harmonious interaction between nature and human architecture.

The sun sets as seen through the middle of buildings along 42nd Street in New York during a phenomenon known as Manhattanhenge, Tuesday, May 30, 2023.(AP)

From Stonehenge to Manhattan: Neil deGrasse Tyson's Inspiration

Tyson's childhood visit to Stonehenge and his research on other stone monuments across the British Isles left an indelible impression on him. The emotional impact of celestial alignments on cultures and civilizations fascinated him, leading him to recognize the potential for a similar phenomenon in the heart of New York City. Thus, Manhattanhenge was born, a tribute to the captivating allure of the sun's dance with urban landscapes.

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson is credited with coining the term Manhattanhenge in 1997.(AP Photo)

Mark Your Calendars: Next Manhattanhenge Dates

If you missed the recent Manhattanhenge spectacle, fear not! The next opportunity to witness this awe-inspiring event will occur on July 12th at 20:20 and July 13th at 20:21 local time. Mark your calendars and prepare to be enchanted as the sun gracefully aligns with the city's majestic skyscrapers once again.

Where to Catch the Glorious Show: Best Viewing Spots

For the ultimate Manhattanhenge experience, head to the streets between 14th Street and 155th Street. While 42nd Street is a popular viewing spot, any east-west street will offer a generally good view. To maximize your vantage point, make your way as far east as possible. The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation recommends streets like 57th Street, 42nd Street, 34th Street, 23rd Street, and 14th Street for a front-row seat to this captivating spectacle.

Capturing the Perfect Shot: Tips for Photographers

Photographers, both amateur and professional, eagerly await Manhattanhenge to capture breathtaking images that encapsulate the city's beauty. To ensure you capture the perfect shot, consider these tips: arrive early to secure your spot, bring a tripod for stability, experiment with different angles and compositions, and embrace the city's vibrant energy as you document this extraordinary event through your lens.

