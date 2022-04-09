Shanghai Covid-19 lockdown leaves residents desperate for food, medicines

China is combating its biggest rise in Covid-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with millions under lockdown and the healthcare system feeling the pressure. One of the last countries sticking to a zero-Covid strategy, China aims to stamp out every infection with strict lockdowns and by sending all cases to secure facilities. In Shanghai, as the city enters its third day of strict lockdown, after staggered restrictions failed to contain infections, there are increasingly widespread reports of residents being unable to access food, medicine and other essentials.

The city's cases continue to rise as mandatory testing continues -- it reported 23,600 new cases on Saturday.

According to The Guardian, desperate for food, residents are to social media to complain about a lack of basic facilities.

“No matter where you live, whether you have money or not, you have to worry about what else you can eat and how you can buy things,” The Guardian quoted a resident as saying.

E-commerce company JD.com Inc said on Saturday it had obtained a licence to deliver goods into Shanghai and hosted a live streaming sales session joined by more than 3.5 million people.

Sharing a video of residents demanding food and medical facilities, senior journalist Michael Smith tweeted, "The situation in Shanghai is scary. Reports of millions struggling to feed themselves, elderly unable to access medicine, and videos of small riots breaking out circulating on social media. Many households relying on inadequate govt food deliveries."

Shanghai's vice mayor admitted to shortcomings in the city's handling of its outbreak. On Friday, the United States State Department said in a travel advisory it was allowing non-emergency staff and their families to leave the Shanghai consulate due to the surge in cases and the impact of restrictions.

Authorities, however, said Shanghai will soon begin lifting lockdown in communities that report no positive cases within 14 days after another round of Covid-19 testing.

Large swathes of Shanghai, with a population of 26 million, have been under lockdown since March 28, leading to complaints from residents about shortages of food and basic necessities.

Separately, Guangzhou authorities announced that the city northwest of Hong Kong would also begin mass testing its 18 million residents, according to central broadcaster CCTV. The city reported only two confirmed infections on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies)