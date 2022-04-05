Shanghai Covid cases top 13,000 as millions locked down
In China, Shanghai’s battle with the worst surge in Covid cases continued on Tuesday with the financial hub reporting more than 13,354 new cases, including 268 symptomatic ones for Monday, the sharpest increase in infections since the start of the pandemic.
Overall, mainland China reported a record 16,412 fresh Covid cases, another record high since early 2020. The total included 1,173 locally transmitted symptomatic cases for Monday, the national health commission (NHC) said in its daily report on Tuesday.
More than 38,000 medics from 15 Chinese provinces and cities are now in Shanghai to help contain the ongoing outbreak led by the fast-spreading Omicron variant of Covid.
The financial hub is battling its worst outbreak since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019, straining its health infrastructure and raising questions about China’s Covid-control policies.
Nearly the entire city is under lockdown after the two-staged staggered lockdown, which was put in place last Monday, failed to curb the spread.
“The number of cases exceeded 10,000 for the first time (in Shanghai), bringing the total to 13,354. In this wave of epidemics since March, more than 73,000 positive infections have been reported,” Gu Honghui, an official of the Shanghai municipal government said in a press conference Tuesday morning.
“The mutant strain of Omicron is spreading very fast and is highly concealed. At present, the epidemic situation in Shanghai is still running at a high level, and the situation is extremely severe,” Gu added.
“Over 11,000 medics have assumed responsibility for work in temporary hospitals, and over 23,000 medical workers are responsible for collecting nucleic acid samples,” Jiao Yahui, a senior NHC official said, according to a Xinhua news agency report.
Nearly 4,000 people have been dispatched to support the work in the Covid-19 testing lab, the report said.
By late on Monday, Shanghai had finished collecting samples for nucleic acid testing from its nearly 25 million residents.
“With the active cooperation of the local residents, the city finished the latest round of nucleic acid sampling work on April 4,” the office of the Shanghai municipal leading group for Covid-19 prevention and control said in a statement early on Tuesday. Shanghai conducted the citywide nucleic acid testing on Monday after a mass antigen testing on Sunday.
“The city has been placed under temporary closed-off management after surging Covid-19 infections were logged in recent days,” the Xinhua report said.
Medical experts, according to report in the state-run tabloid Global Times, said the latest outbreak in Shanghai is larger on scale than Wuhan in early 2020, but less severe and with less direct losses given increased knowledge of the virus, and accumulated experience in mobilising resources.
-
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya will not resign despite protests, says minister
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign from his post despite the countrywide protests calling for the leader to step down over his handling of the ongoing economic crisis, minister Johnston Fernando told the Parliament on Wednesday. "May I remind you that 6.9 million people voted for the president," said the chief government whip and highways minister in Parliament amid outrage by the opposition in the Sri Lankan Parliament, according to news agency Reuters.
-
Driver killed as car crashes into gate of Russian embassy in Bucharest: Police
Police in Romania's capital, Bucharest, said on Wednesday that a car crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in the city, bursting into flames, and killing the driver. The incident took place a day after Romania expelled as many as 10 Russian diplomats from the Russian embassy in the capital city. In recent days, several European nations have expelled Russian diplomats due to Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24.
-
Pakistan's political crisis: What happens next?
Pakistan's supreme court is meeting for the third time Wednesday to rule on the legality of political manoeuvres that led Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the national assembly over the weekend and call for fresh elections. The court says it will only rule on whether the deputy speaker acted against the constitution in refusing to allow a vote on a no-confidence motion against Khan -- although that would affect the dissolution of the assembly.
-
Canada: Authorities recommend 2nd Covid booster shot for vulnerable groups
Canadian health authorities have recommended a fourth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, or a second booster, for vulnerable demographic groups. The target groups to be prioritised will include adults over 80, seniors living in long-term care facilities or congregate settings. Nearly 57% of those above 18 have received a booster. Several provinces have relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, including dropping mask mandates or doing away with vaccine passports for certain activities.
-
