Shanghai Disneyland theme park to reopen as China eases curbs

Published on Dec 07, 2022 03:27 PM IST

Covid In China: People sit inside the Shanghai Disney Resort.
Reuters |

Shanghai Disneyland theme park will reopen to visitors on Thursday, according to a statement issued by Shanghai Disney Resort on Wednesday.

The statement was made after China announced further easing of its COVID-19 control measures.

The theme part was closed on Nov. 29 to comply with COVID prevention measures.

