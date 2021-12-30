Shanghai opens longest Metro line in the world

Shanghai has maintained its position as the city with the largest Metro network in the world, with the opening of two driverless lines—Line 14 and Phase One of Line 18.

"That will be quite convenient to me,” a commuter was quoted as saying by the Global Times.

Here are four things to know about the Shanghai Metro network:

• With the inauguration of the new Metro lines, the Shanghai subway network will expand largely along 831km.

• The total number of automatic or driverless Metro lines in Shanghai has reached 5.

• Many other Metro lines in Shanghai have unofficial nicknames, like Line 10 that is known as the ‘Golden Line’ for it connects some major tourist attractions of Yuyuan Garden, Xintiandi, East Nanjing Road. Line 6 has been named ‘Hello Kitty Lane’ for its pinkish livery.

• Shanghai city now boasts 508 stations.

Shanghai’s Metro network is followed by Beijing, which has the second-largest subway network. Beijing’s track length extends along 780km, with about 53km of lines constructed in 2021. It has a station count of 450, as per reports by Beijing Daily.

Recently, Delhi was ranked as the world's third-largest Metro network. The Phase IV track, totalling 103.93km, is expected to open in 2024. This will expand the network line to approximately 453km, followed by London at 402km.

