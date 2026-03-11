Sharif congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei on Supreme Leader role in move against Pak ally US amid Iran war

Sharif underscored that relations between Pakistan and Iran are anchored in shared faith, history, culture and language as he reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to continue working closely with Iran to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across all spheres of mutual interest for the benefit of the two brotherly peoples. Follow updates on Middle East war

“I congratulate His Eminence Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on his assumption of the responsibilities of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote on X on Tuesday, adding condolences over Khamenei's death.

While the United States is busy launching massive strikes against Iran, one of its top allies, Pakistan, has extended warm wishes to Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and condolences on his father and predecessor Ayatollah Khamenei's death, who was killed in the Israeli-US strikes in Tehran last month. Track US Iran conflict

Mojtaba, the son of slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was appointed as his successor by the 88-member Assembly of Experts, a body responsible for selecting the new supreme leader, Iranian state TV announced on Monday over a week after his father's assassination.

Pakistan's shifting loyalties Amid the ongoing war in the Middle East that has left Pakistan high and dry over its energy requirements, the South Asian country has showed support for almost all sides. It continues to be a US ally, owing to their economic ties. Pakistan has also shown support for Iran and its new regime at a time when it is under attack from the US. And then, Pakistan has also shown support for Saudi Arabia, which is one of the Middle East countries facing Iran's retaliation owing to the presence of US facilities on its territory.

Pakistan PM's spokesperson, Mosharraf Zaidi, was quoted as saying by Bloomberg that Pakistan would come to the aid of Saudi Arabia whenever needed. Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed a defense agreement in September 2025, elevating their long-standing security partnership.

“Both countries, even before the defense agreement, have always operated on the principle of being there for the other,” Zaidi was quoted as saying.

“The real question is what is Pakistan doing to make sure things don’t come to a point where any of its closest partners are further embroiled in a conflict that could potentially undermine stability and prosperity in the region,” he added.

Saudi Arabia has made arrangements to support Pakistan’s supply of oil and diesel since the conflict started, he said, as a global fuel crisis hits the import-dependent nation particularly hard.