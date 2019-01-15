‘She’s in the fridge’, man tells cops after killing, dismembering mother over argument

A man who admitted to killing and dismembering his mother in their Honolulu apartment has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Yu Wei Gong was charged with murder after he called police in 2017 to turn himself in. Court documents say he admitted killing his mother Liu Yun Gong about six months earlier during an argument. When officers asked where his mother was, he said “in the fridge.” Police found human remains, including two arms with hands and a decapitated head, in numerous trash bags.

Last year, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter. His defense attorney and the prosecutor in the case say it’s a deal the victim’s family supports.

Gong apologized at his sentencing hearing Monday. He says he’s ashamed of what he did.

