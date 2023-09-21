‘She was pretty nasty’: Donald Trump blasts Megyn Kelly days after she pressed him over classified documents

Former President Donald Trump slammed Megyn Kelly on Wednesday, September 20, days after he sat down for an interview with her. “I sat down for an hour, and then I did a Megyn Kelly one,” Donald told his supporters gathered at a campaign event in Iowa. He was referring to his previous interview with NBC’s ‘Meet the Press.’

Former President Donald Trump slammed Megyn Kelly on Wednesday, September 20, days after he sat down for an interview with her (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP, megynkelly/Instagram)

“I, she was, you know, boy, she became nastier all of a sudden,” Donald said of Megyn. “She was pretty nasty, didn’t you think, anyone that watched it.”

Megyn, during the interview, had questioned Donald over his handling of classified documents. Megyn pointed out that before signing off, Donald’s lawyers said they handed over everything that the subpoena had demanded, but federal agents later reportedly found more classified materials.

“I don’t know what the timing is. Again, I’d have to check,” Donald said. “I just don’t know the timing. All I know is, I’m allowed to have those documents.”

“But once you get a subpoena, you have to turn them over,” Megyn responded.

“I don’t even know that because I have the right to have those documents. So I don’t really know that,” Donald said.

Late in August, Donald became the first US president in history to have a mugshot taken. On August 24, he turned himself in to Georgia authorities after facing 13 felony charges handed down by a Fulton County grand jury. His mugshot was taken while being booked at an Atlanta jail for allegedly trying to reverse the 2020 election results in Georgia.

So far this year, the Georgia indictment happens to be the fourth brought against Donald. There were multiple federal cases over the former president’s attempts at overturning the 2020 election in Washington, DC, as well as for allegedly mishandling classified documents in South Florida.

Donald was also indicted for allegedly falsifying business records in an attempt to conceal “hush money” paid to Stormy Daniels before the elections in 2016. He was accused of doing this to keep Stormy from speaking up about an affair he allegedly had with the porn star.