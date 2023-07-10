Megyn Kelly puts the blame on Disney's ‘woke’ content for its losses in films

Megyn Kelly has the answer to the terrible box office performances of Disney's films in recent years. Reportedly, Disney's last eight films have incurred losses to the tune of $900 million. Films like Lightyear, Elemental, and The Little Mermaid remake delivered underwhelming performances at the box office. Several of Disney's films have featured LGBT characters. Megyn Kelly has put the blame on Disney's ‘woke’ content for its losses(Getty Images)

In a hard-hitting statement, she has put the blame on Disney's 'woke' content for the non-performance of its films and the losses.

“The people are not buying this content. They don’t want this content,” Kelly said on her SiriusXM The Megyn Kelly Show.

On the show, Kelly interacted with Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA and host of The Charlie Kirk Show. Kirk highlighted that Disney used to be "a wholesome family-friendly company" that made billions of dollars off families like my own that I grew up in when my parents trusted Disney. He added that the company deserves to suffer as it has violated that trust.

During the show, Kelly also pointed out similar woke scenario in Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery where the heads of diversity left their jobs.

“Bit by bit all these media companies and big tech companies are eliminating their heads of diversity, because it’s just a wasted position where somebody just glorifies their wokeness,” said Kelly.

“So it’s failing,” she added.

On Disney she said, "Hopefully they’ll learn their lesson.”

Notably, Disney's latest movie, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, didn't have a great start in North America on the weekend of June 30. On the Fourth of July, it lost its top spot to Sound of Freedom, a film which is based on the true story of former federal agent Tim Ballard saving children from human trafficking.

