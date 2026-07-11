Indian-origin former Google employee shot dead by husband in US' Georgia; son survives

An Indian-origin tech professional and former Google employee was allegedly shot dead by her husband during a domestic dispute at their home in Cobb County in United States' Georgia, local police said.

Sheetal Wrzesien was allegedly shot dead by her husband on July 7 night. (LinkedIn/Sheetal Wrzesien)

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The victim, identified as 57-year-old Sheetal Wrzesien, was found with gunshot wounds inside their family home at Laurel Creek Trail. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene, according to a report by Fox 5.

Police identified the accused as 56-year-old Kirk B. Wrzesien of Smyrna, Sheetal's husband. Their 23-year-old son, Jason Wrzesien, was also found with gunshot injuries inside the house. He was rushed to a local hospital and survived.

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Domestic dispute led to shooting, say police

According to the Cobb County Police Department, officers responded to the Wrzesien residence shortly before 8 pm on July 7 after receiving reports of a shooting. On arrival, they found Jason injured and Sheetal fatally wounded.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, though the exact circumstances leading to the incident remain under investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, though the exact circumstances leading to the incident remain under investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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Kirk has been charged with felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, the report said.

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Authorities have not released any further details on the motive behind the shooting or provided an update on Jason Wrzesien's medical condition.

Who was Sheetal Wrzesien

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Sheetal Wrzesien was an Indian-origin technology leader who built a distinguished career in product and technology management across startups as well as Fortune 10 companies. At the time of her death, she was working as a tech leader at GoTo Foods.

A computer engineering graduate from the Georgia Institute of Technology, Wrzesien was known for leading technology and product innovation across industries, including e-commerce, MarTech, media and WeatherTech.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she was "a visionary tech leader with a proven track record in product and technology management," specialising in building innovative technology solutions in diverse sectors.

Sheetal was actively involved with her alma mater. She served as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Georgia Tech Alumni Association and was on the Advisory Board of the Georgia Tech College of Computing.

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She was also a co-inventor of two software patents, reflecting her contributions to technological innovation and product development throughout her career.