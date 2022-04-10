Shehbaz Sharif, opposition's Pak PM pick, as Imran ousted: ‘Won't take revenge'

Shehbaz Sharif, the opposition's choice for Imran Khan's replacement, on Saturday delivered a dramatic midnight address in Pakistan's parliament as Imran Khan etched his name in the country's history for wrong reasons. "We won't send innocent people to jails. We won't take revenge. But law will take its course, and justice will take its course," the 70-year-old leader said in the National Assembly that saw hectic and tense 13-hour proceedings on Saturday with at least three adjournments.

"Only justice will prevail," the leader of the opposition declared. "Prayers of crores of Pakistanis have been accepted by the almighty. All members of the united opposition are thankful to Allah."

The Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader has been leading the opposition charge against Khan for the last few weeks after the no confidence motion was submitted on March 8. Khan became the first prime minister in the country's 75-year history to be ousted with a no-trust vote, although no Pak PM has ever completed a full team. '

The cricketer-politician derailed the economy, critics claimed. He has had a tumultuous term that saw many controversies due to his contentious remarks.

After the no trust motion got 174 of 342 assembly votes in favour and zero against it, Sharif tweeted: "May Allah Almighty bestow his special blessings on this nation in the blessed month of Ramadan. Alhamdulillah, dear country and the house of parliament, was finally freed from a serious crisis last night. Congratulations to the Pakistani nation on a new dawn and dawn. May Allah Almighty be the supporter of Pakistan and all of you, Amen!"

It was a day full of high drama as the critics accused Imran's PTI of trying to delay the motion. After three adjournments, assembly speaker Asad Qaisar resigned from his post in key late-night developments. Earlier the opposition had alleged a contempt of Supreme Court decision that ordered a trust vote on Saturday.

"It appears Niazi & his cohort are bent upon committing contempt of court by not allowing voting. History will remember him as a sham character who violated the Constitution again and again & with impunity. Is his ego bigger than the whole country? (Sic)" Sharif had said in an angry tweet.

Last week, Khan had called for fresh elections as assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri, a member of his party, refused to take up the no trust motion, citing national security. Later, the top court called the move "unconstitutional".

