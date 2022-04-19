Shehbaz Sharif's new cabinet takes oath over a week after his election as Pak PM

Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif's new cabinet was sworn in on Tuesday, more than a week after he was elected as the prime minister as the country saw over a month of political high drama that finally led to Imran Khan's ouster.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The new cabinet, made up of allied political parties, was sworn in by senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. Pakistan's president Dr Arif Alvi was reportedly ill. In a series of tweets, however, his office said that Dr Alvi had given the nod to the new cabinet.

"The swearing-in ceremony of the federal cabinet was held at the Presidency some time ago. The President called on Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Maryam Aurangzeb, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Muftah Ismail, Mian Javed Latif, Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Murtaza Javed Abbasi," read a post, roughly translated from Urdu.

"Approved the names of Nawabzada Shah Zain Bugti and Tariq Bashir Cheema as Federal Ministers. In addition, the President approved the appointment of Dr. Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Hina Rabbani Khar and Abdul Rehman Khan Kanjo as Ministers of State. At the same time, the President approved the appointment of Qamar Zaman Kaira and Engineer Amir Muqam and Aun Chaudhry as advisors.," the Pak president's office further said, quoting him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Pak president, who is said to be close to Imran Khan, had earlier missed Shehbaz Sharif's oath ceremony earlier this month.

Thirty-one federal ministers and three miniters of state have been sworn in on Tueday, according to local media.

There is also speculation that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto's son, may be chosen as the foreign minister. He had led attacks against Imran Khan as the opposition blamed him for the economic challenges being faced by the country.

Khan, 69, faced an unceremonious exit earlier this month despite several attempts to survive the trust vote against him after the country's top court intervened.

(With inputs from Reuters, PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON