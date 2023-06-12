Hearing for Abe murder suspect cancelled over suspicious object: Report

A pre-trial hearing for the man accused of killing Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe was cancelled Monday after a suspicious object was delivered to the court, local media said.

Police officers at the premises of the Nara district court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nara District Court could not immediately confirm the reports by public broadcaster NHK and other local media, which said the site was evacuated after what appeared to be an "unidentified bag" arrived at the court.