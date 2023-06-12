Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Hearing for Abe murder suspect cancelled over suspicious object: Report

Hearing for Abe murder suspect cancelled over suspicious object: Report

AFP | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Jun 12, 2023 11:25 AM IST

The site was reportedly evacuated after what appeared to be an "unidentified bag" arrived at the court.

A pre-trial hearing for the man accused of killing Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe was cancelled Monday after a suspicious object was delivered to the court, local media said.

Police officers at the premises of the Nara district court.

Nara District Court could not immediately confirm the reports by public broadcaster NHK and other local media, which said the site was evacuated after what appeared to be an "unidentified bag" arrived at the court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
japan shinzo abe
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP